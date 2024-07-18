Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Xerox in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

