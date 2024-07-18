Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

MMSI stock opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,543,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

