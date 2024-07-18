Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of TXT opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72. Textron has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 263.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Textron by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

