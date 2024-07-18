ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $486,914.90 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

