1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $622.84 million, a PE ratio of -80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

