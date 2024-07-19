1,096 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Acquired by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 135,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $366.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

