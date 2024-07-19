1,961 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,327. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.61.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

