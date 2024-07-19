1inch Network (1INCH) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $529.13 million and $26.52 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,368,984 tokens. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

