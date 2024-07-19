3,053 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMXFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CarMax by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CarMax by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 2,138.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,578 shares of company stock worth $13,102,364 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.