3,053 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CarMax by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CarMax by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 2,138.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

KMX stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,578 shares of company stock worth $13,102,364 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

