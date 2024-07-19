33,332 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $11,956,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 208,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $59.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $827,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

