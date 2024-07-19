3,925 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,457,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,194,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.60. 855,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,594. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average is $229.94.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.78.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

