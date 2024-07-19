49,737 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tronox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,821. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TROX

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.