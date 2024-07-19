49,737 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tronox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
Tronox Stock Performance
Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,821. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.70.
Tronox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
