80,069 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.49% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $118.82. 89,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,568. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $124.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

