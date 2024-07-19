ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter.
ABB Stock Performance
ABBNY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. 16,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. ABB has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $58.22.
About ABB
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABB
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Home Building Stock Hits 52-Week High With More Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.