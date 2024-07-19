ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter.

ABBNY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. 16,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. ABB has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

