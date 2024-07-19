Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 139.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 150.3% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $43.05 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000912 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001623 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

