ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 6.2%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 1,119,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 653,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

ADM Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.04.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

