Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $554.25 and last traded at $556.51. 416,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,455,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $556.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,203. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Adobe by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 36,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,601,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

