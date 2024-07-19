ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.