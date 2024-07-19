Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Affirm Price Performance
NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 4,187,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Affirm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Affirm
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.