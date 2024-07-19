Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 4,187,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Affirm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.