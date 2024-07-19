Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Agenus Price Performance

AGEN stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,232,064 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Agenus by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,016,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 252,124 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in Agenus by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 910,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

