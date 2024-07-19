Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,917 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

