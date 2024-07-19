Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.65.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after acquiring an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,334 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

