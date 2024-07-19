Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.56

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 199155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

