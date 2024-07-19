Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,607. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

