Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.0 %

AA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 5,292,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,738. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

