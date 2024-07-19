Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.3 %

Alcoa stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 4,001,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,381. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Get Our Latest Report on AA

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.