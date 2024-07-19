Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.
Alcoa Trading Down 2.3 %
Alcoa stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 4,001,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,381. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alcoa
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.