Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

AMLP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,339. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

