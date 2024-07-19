Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.12 and last traded at $77.28. 3,984,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,324,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 128,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,622.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.