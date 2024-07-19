Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.26 and last traded at $75.55. Approximately 2,724,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,231,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.