Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $129.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,350,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 106.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $7,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

