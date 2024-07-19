AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

NYSE AB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 251,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,645. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

