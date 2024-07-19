Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.0773 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $77.33 million and $1.12 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

