Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.640 EPS.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 5,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,143. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a P/E ratio of -419.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $98,364.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,740.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

