AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$40.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.20.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE ALA opened at C$31.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.50. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$24.10 and a 12-month high of C$31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.71 per share, with a total value of C$506,715.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$3,045,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.