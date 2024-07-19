Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Critical Survey

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Solaria and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria N/A N/A -72.25% Ambarella -78.36% -24.86% -21.45%

Risk & Volatility

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ambarella 1 4 7 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Complete Solaria and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.

Complete Solaria presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.53%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Ambarella.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Complete Solaria and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $87.62 million 0.79 -$269.55 million N/A N/A Ambarella $226.47 million 10.11 -$169.42 million ($4.26) -13.11

Ambarella has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambarella beats Complete Solaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and public class, and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the enterprise, home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.