American Express (NYSE:AXP) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXP. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.65.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AXP opened at $249.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $253.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.94 and its 200 day moving average is $221.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

