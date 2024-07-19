American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 491,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,119. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

