American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $225.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.92.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $210.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

