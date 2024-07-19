America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CRMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 91,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,879. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,410 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $313,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

