Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Up 5.4% in June

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEBZY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0116 per share. This is a positive change from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

