Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,705,000 after acquiring an additional 434,003 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Down 2.5 %

Asana stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

