Analysts Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 5.9 %

FQVLF opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

