Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT at $17.00

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $699.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Portillo’s by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

