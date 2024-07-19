Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $75.29

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,387,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,957,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

