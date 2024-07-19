Analyzing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $129.57 million 2.23 $7.41 million $0.16 34.69 Mid-Southern Bancorp $11.71 million 3.52 $1.46 million $0.40 35.78

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 5.79% 2.40% 0.31% Mid-Southern Bancorp 9.13% 3.18% 0.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Sterling Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp



Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp



Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

