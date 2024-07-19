Analyzing Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) and Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korro Bio has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Korro Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Korro Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Korro Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Korro Bio has a consensus target price of $122.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.75%. Given Korro Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Korro Bio is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Korro Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $560,000.00 78.66 -$3.10 million N/A N/A Korro Bio $14.07 million 30.95 -$81.17 million N/A N/A

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korro Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Korro Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -470.05% N/A -188.18% Korro Bio N/A -80.45% -59.51%

Summary

Korro Bio beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis. It is also developing oral formulations for adult solid tumor cancers, as well as refractory and relapsed pediatric, and other blood cancers comprising leukemias; PV-10 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers; and other formulations for the treatment of cutaneous canine cancers and healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds. In addition, the company develops oral and intranasal formulations for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial infections; oral bacterial infections; and fungal infections, as well as vertebrate development, wound healing, and tissue regrowth. It has collaboration agreement with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; and University of Miami. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). It uses its RNA editing platform, OPERA to generate differentiated RNA editing product candidates. The company is also developing programs for Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, and other subsets of pain. Korro Bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

