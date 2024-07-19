Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.17

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $28.92. Anika Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 42,856 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $402.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

