AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 419.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,337 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $50,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

