Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $390.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.03), with a volume of 28447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Monday.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

About Aptitude Software Group

The stock has a market cap of £219.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,528.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 359.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.