Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $390.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.03), with a volume of 28447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.03).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group Price Performance
About Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptitude Software Group
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.