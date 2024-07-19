Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.47). Approximately 598,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 518,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.60 ($0.49).

Argentex Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.07. The company has a market cap of £42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henry Beckwith acquired 5,347,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £2,406,479.40 ($3,120,839.58). Company insiders own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

